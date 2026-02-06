The Pitt season 2 episode 6 promo: What did Dana do?

The Pitt season 2 episode 6 is coming to HBO Max next week and based on what we’re seeing, this may be Dana’s biggest episode yet.

Have we been eager to see something like this for a while now? You better believe it. The character had such a standout first season and for the charge nurse so far, it has been more of a slow burn. Yet, some of that could be changing due to a surprising decision she makes moving forward.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a promo for episode 6 that features Robby questioning something that Dana did. What could it be? With the way in which this is cut together, you can argue that it is tied in some way to the inmate who was brought in, someone who so far has been gravely mistreated by the prison guard who is keeping watch on him at all points. There seems to be a rush to get the guy in and out, and we could see her doing something to ensure that this is not the case.

After all (and as Langdon tells Emma at the start of the promo), we are talking about someone in Dana who does have a heart of gold underneath that tough exterior. She does want to help people, even if the situation can at times be a little bit rough. We’ll see how some of this plays out in the hours to come, mostly because this situation is likely going to go from bad to worse.

Also, this preview indicates (as so many expected) that the 2% “error rate” on the AI app Dr. Al is pushing could come back to bit her and the staff in a particularly big way.

