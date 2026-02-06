The Pitt season 2 episode 6 preview: Major chaos ahead

As many of you are likely aware at this point, The Pitt season 2 episode 6 will be coming to HBO Max in just seven days — and are things about to go from bad to worse?

Given the overall nature of this show, it is obviously easy to assume that, especially when there is no real closure right now when it comes to what happened over at Westbridge. Patients are being routed over to Robby’s hospital without much of an explanation. Sure, we recognize that the whole “betting on the crisis” is set up in a lighthearted manner, but whatever caused the issues over there is 1) serious and 2) is clearly still not resolved. It could even directly hit some of these doctors as time goes on.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more THE PITT reviews!

The big cliffhanger that we have entering episode 6 right now is the fate of Louie, one of the more memorable patients the hospital has. He’s been a part of both seasons, but at this point does appear to be in serious jeopardy. If we lose him at this point, it could be an especially big blow to Langdon. He has a history treating him that required an apology and some deep conversations; meanwhile, he is one of the first people he treated upon his return.

As for what is going on elsewhere, it does 100% feel like The Pitt is setting up for something bad to happen around Santos. She is trying to catch up on charting to avoid having to repeat her year, but does that mean taking her eye off of the metaphorical ball? She is already delegating a lot of her patient work onto Ogilvie, someone who is intelligent but at the same time, very unproven when it comes to being in this environment. She has been a polarizing character for a long time, and the story could end with her in a difficult spot.

Related – See more about this week’s episode of The Pitt

What do you most want to see moving into The Pitt season 2 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back now for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







