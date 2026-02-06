The Pitt season 2 episode 5: Any Robby, Langdon resolution?

We came into The Pitt season 2 episode 5 with a few simple hopes, with a big one being a little more closure for Robby and Langdon. The former has iced his one-time protegee out for most of the season, and we’d love to imagine that at some point, it could very-well change.

Are we at that point as of yet? Unfortunately, the simple answer is no, and there is a chance that things could get worse before they get better. Robby is not the one who pulled Langdon out of triage, and he continued to make it clear in episode 5 that he really did not want to talk to him. He also commandeered one of his patients along the way. What we are seeing is a continued effort by Noah Wyle’s character to just make it through the day and go on his sabbatical, effectively leaving his problems for down the road.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more THE PITT reviews!

What is really going on in Robby’s head at this point? He may feel like he failed Langdon, and ultimately does not want to face some of it. Even though he is in a largely selfless position as a physician, he also is still capable of selfish behavior. After all, he never really stops to consider that Langdon may be struggling in his own way.

After all, one of the big questions we have moving forward is if Patrick Ball’s character is eventually going to break down or have a larger confrontation. Remember that Whittaker effectively took over one of his patients and ultimately may have over-stepped in doing so. Then, there was the whole “Dr. J” story earlier this season. Three separate doctors have taken over for him in some spot this season already, and that was with him starting out in a vulnerable position. For now, all of this remains on our mind.

Related – Read more now on what is ahead

What did you think about some of the overall events of The Pitt season 2 episode 5?

Do you think that Robby and Langdon are ever going to resolve some of their issues? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







