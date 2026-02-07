Spartacus: House of Ashur season 2 premiere date hopes at Starz

Now that the Spartacus: House of Ashur season 1 finale is in the rear view mirror, why not talk more about the future? We are lucky to know that a potential second season has already been planned out creatively, but there is one important thing that still remains: Getting the official greenlight from Starz themselves.

We have noted this in the past but based on where things currently stand, we do feel pretty darn confident that there is going to be more. The series has its popularity here in America, but it can also branch out globally in a way that has to be especially enticing. We also think there is a lot of nostalgia associated with this brand and beyond just yet, there is not too much out there like it at present.

So let’s all assume now that a season 2 is coming — when could it actually arrive? We are looking at what we tend to think is a fairly open future but at the same time, 2027 seems more than doable. This is a show that does take a long time to make due to the action sequences; however, we don’t think that it has visual effects that are so insane that we’re going to be stuck waiting for a couple of years to get it back. Having the story set is a big asset so that you can get cameras rolling as soon as humanly possible.

In the end, the most important factor here may just be what Starz actually wants regarding a season 2 launch date. They have held onto completed shows long in the past before releasing them, but we are hoping to see something here within 15-18 months. The best thing we can do is simply cross our fingers and hope for great news soon…

