Spartacus: House of Ashur season 2: Is it renewed, canceled?

Following the big season 1 finale on Starz, is there a chance that we are going to see a Spartacus: House of Ashur season 2 happen? Or, are we at the end of the line here?

Well, without further ado, let’s just go ahead and say where things stand officially — there is no renewal as of yet. However, there are a lot of reasons at this point to be pretty optimistic. Executive producer Steven S. DeKnight has absolutely planned out some future stories, and it is certainly our hope that they will deliver the action and drama we got from this go-around.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get all sorts of other TV reactions and reviews!

In speaking further on this subject to TV Insider, here is some of what the executive producer had to say:

I’m feeling pretty confident. Worldwide, the show seems to be doing very well, so we’re just waiting for the green light. I know all the actors and the crew, we’re all chomping at the bit to get back to New Zealand and start shooting the next chapter.

Given just how many cliffhangers we saw at the end of the first season, it makes sense to want resolution here sooner rather than later. Our general hope here is that we’re going to get some element of news over the next few weeks — that way, the cast and crew can get back to work soon! Spartacus has been such an important franchise for Starz over the past several years, so ending it now would be a dire shame.

As for a possible season 2 premiere date, a lot obviously depends on when these stories are done. However, at the same time it is our hope that we could see more at some point in 2027 — even if we are waiting a reasonable stretch into the year. It just takes longer to make TV these days!

Do you want to see a Spartacus: House of Ashur season 2 happen over on Starz?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







