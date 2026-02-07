Bridgerton season 4 episode 5: Any cliffhanger expectations?

We are lucky to know that Bridgerton season 4 part 2 will be coming to Netflix later this month — and thankfully, that does lead to so many interesting conversations about the story! We have four more episodes and within those, we do assume that there will be more closure when it comes to Benedict and Sophie’s romance.

After all, consider the format here for a moment — every single season we’ve had over the years has brought us a defined beginning, middle, and end to a romantic arc, even if there are chances to check in on them later. We’re not so much worried about a lack of resolution there on any front.

So what about everything else? That is where we do tend to think there can be innately more curiosity, and for good reason. Netflix has renewed Bridgerton for two more seasons and even before they did, we tend to think the entire creative team knew more would likely be coming. That allowed them to be in a spot where they could come up with a tantalizing tease for the future, and we do believe it will be around one of two people: Eloise and Francesca. Technically, there is a chance that we will get updates on both and where their stories are heading!

It has already been noted that in some order, these two will be the main characters for the upcoming seasons. With that, we imagine that the cliffhanger question becomes the following: Do you want to map everything out directly if you are the producers at the end of season 4? Or, do you believe it is better to leave everyone waiting and asking questions for a while? There is a case to be made right now for either option…

What sort of cliffhanger do you expect when Bridgerton season 4 returns?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

