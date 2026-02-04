Bridgerton season 4 episode 5: More on ‘mistress’ remark aftermath

We know that there are many things that Bridgerton will address when season 4 episode 5 arrives on Netflix. However, one clearly stands out above all others: The request Benedict made to Sophie Baek.

Given some of the romance that we had seen for the two characters within the first part of the season, we had absolutely hoped that the narrative would continue in the direction of a marriage. However, what we saw instead was the shocking request made for her to become his mistress. It shocked Sophie, it infuriated most viewers, and it does set up this enormous problem that the character has to try and emerge from.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get further TV reactions and reviews!

So makes the moment all the more maddening is, of course, the moments leading up to his “request.” In speaking about all of this further to Variety, showrunner Jess Brownell had the following to say:

“It felt like a really meaningful place for the two of them to have their first real encounter; in this liminal space between the upstairs and the downstairs … I really love the way it came out. I think it is a really sexy moment—until, of course, that record scratch moment when Benedict asked Sophie to be his mistress. In part, we are trying to illustrate just how big the class divide was then. And I think truly, what Benedict asks would have been considered the only way for a man—a gentleman—and a housemaid to be together during that era.

“So it’s not that unusual for him to think that that’s romantic. However, in the larger context of this being the love of his life and us watching their love story, I think it’s absolutely the right reaction to be outraged and to be mad at him. So I think that reaction is correct and his lack of understanding about how it will come out is something we’re going to bring him up on in the back half.”

We do still believe in true love for these characters — this is so much of what the series is about! However, it would be rather silly to sit back and view such a notion as guaranteed until Benedict finds a way to solve this massively self-created problem.

Related – See the first teaser now for Bridgerton season 4 episode 5

What do you most want to see moving into Bridgerton season 4 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back — there are more updates very much on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







