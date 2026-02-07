When Calls the Heart season 13 episode 6 video: A dead end?

For those of you who need some sort of reminder, you are going to see When Calls the Heart season 13 episode 6 sooner rather than later. It will actually air on Hallmark Channel tomorrow! The shift here is to accommodate the Super Bowl on Sunday, and we hope that there are still a number of viewers who will be checking it out love.

Heading into the episode now, we certainly would not be shocked if there are a lot of questions about one thing in particular: Are we about to learn more regarding the fire? Make no mistake that at this point, we would love to get some answers just because we’ve seen all sorts of theories float in and out over time. Who is responsible for it? How did the whole disaster come about? These are things that we imagine are keeping up the residents of Hope Valley late at night.

Unfortunately, we’re not sure that the latest When Calls the Heart preview here is going to get anyone closer to the truth. Within this, you see Bill and Nathan try to share some more information about the blaze, only to come to the same exact conclusion: They are not any closer to answers than they once were. One potential idea about an electrical fire already feels moot.

Are the two necessarily back at square one? We aren’t willing to go that far yet, but we do think they have their work cut out for them! Based on the end of this past episode, we do still think that one of the best sources of information out there could be Henry’s son … provided that they can get to him before he manages to head out of town.

