When Calls the Heart season 13 episode 6 to have special air date

It is true that When Calls the Heart season 13 episode 6 is coming to Hallmark Channel this coming weekend. With that being said, you may still be seeing it a bit earlier than expected!

As the network confirmed in their preview last night, the next installment of the Erin Krakow series is actually poised to be coming out on Saturday rather than Sunday. As for the reason why, let’s just say that it is tied very much to the Super Bowl and Hallmark clearly trying to do what they can to avoid direct competition. They have done something like this before and in the aftermath of the big game, we anticipate the series shifting back to Sundays.

So what is the primary storyline this weekend going to be? Well, at least one part of it may be tied to Christopher’s questioning, as it was suggested at the end of episode 5 that he may know at least something in regards to the fires. Meanwhile, the other part of the story may be tied to the arrival of a polygraph in Hope Valley, which is going to lead to a particularly fun sideplot when it comes to Nathan. He decides to willingly take part, but what happens when Little Jack puts him on the spot about marrying his mother? Well, that could lead to a lot of conversations all about the future.

In general, we do hope that episode 6 brings at least some resolution to the fire storyline — if for no other reason than that it feels like this has already gone on for so long already. (Then again, we’ve said this for the past few weeks and not that much has changed. Nobody seems to be in any hurry.)

What do you most want to see moving into When Calls the Heart season 13 episode 6?

