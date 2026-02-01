When Calls the Heart season 13 episode 6 spoilers: A polygraph

As many of you are more than likely aware at this point, When Calls the Heart season 13 episode 6 is coming to Hallmark Channel next week. With that, could it be one of the most important stories we’ve seen so far?

Well, first and foremost, here is where we should note that this episode is 100% doing something that is really important within the world of the show: Constantly moving forward when it comes to innovation. The Erin Krakow drama has always reminded us of Call the Midwife when it comes to how change happens organically, whether it be something like telephones, radio, or even forms of a travel. Nothing shifts the community immediately, but these inventions do have an impact on way of life.

Moving forward, When Calls the Heart season 13 episode 6 could be introducing something totally new to Hope Valley in a polygraph — and we tend to imagine that the results here are going to be very-much interesting and then some! To learn more, be sure to check out the full When Calls the Heart season 13 episode 6 synopsis below:

A familiar face returns and brings a fun, new piece of technology with her…the polygraph. Nathan freezes when a playful line of questioning catches him off guard.

Is this “playful” line of question going to be about his relationship with Elizabeth? That’s the sort of thing that does leave us intrigued, mostly because we are curious already to see how this show is going to handle next steps … whatever they may be. Given that we have seen this character in relationships before, we of course think that the producers are out to do something different with her and Nathan. As of what that looks like, we’ll just have to wait and see.

