A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1 episode 4: Baelor’s choice

There were so many things to love about A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1 episode 4, but isn’t Baelor high on the list?

After all, consider what we had a chance to see in the closing minutes of the hour! The Hand of the King made a shocking decision to side against his own nephew in Aerion in the Trial by Seven, recognizing that Ser Duncan was a good man working to protect the innocent. It could have political ramifications still, but we imagine that there is a lot of pent-up emotion and motivation that did lead to this choice beyond just what happened with Aerion and Tanselle.

Speaking recently to The Wrap, the man behind the role of Aerion in Bertie Carvel had to say about what went down:

“Everybody has a family, but how you stand in relation to them is, to certain extent, up to you … I think he’s a thoughtful somebody who thinks deeply and seriously about things that might be. That drew me to him. I like that about him. I feel some empathy towards him, because I think to think deeply is to carry the weight of the world on your shoulders. As somebody with enormous privilege and power, I think he takes that rather seriously. I like him for that, and I wanted stories about leaders who take their power and responsibility seriously.”

Beyond just helping Dunk, we do tend to think that Baelor is also looking towards the future of the Targaryen family. He realizes that there are no apparent dragons at this point in time, and the hold on the Iron Throne may be less than it once was. The house may no longer be able to rule by just fear, and they could realize the need to be slightly more magnanimous than before.

