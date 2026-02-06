Is Boston Blue new tonight on CBS, February 6, 2026?

Is Boston Blue new tonight on CBS? We know that it has already been a good month and a half since the Donnie Wahlberg show was around — so are we about to get it back?

There is absolutely a ton of great stuff to look forward to regarding the show, but unfortunately, that does not mean that we are getting it back just yet. Like it has been the past several weeks, there is no new episode of the Blue Bloods spin-off on the air tonight. The plan remains to bring it back on February 27.

So why the wait at this point? Let’s just say that it has to do with the Olympics and/or CBS not wanting to sacrifice any viewership to it. By the time the series returns, the Games in Italy will be at a close — on the other side of that, the only other break we could see happening is in March due to college basketball.

Now, why not get more into the show itself? To get a few more details now on what’s ahead (if you haven’t already), take a look at the Boston Blue season 1 episode 10 synopsis below:

“Hard Truths” – Following the release of Ben’s killer from prison, Jonah continues to struggle with anger and grief confronting the killer and putting family bonds to the test, and Mae and Sarah face painful truths that could change everything. Meanwhile, Danny and Lena take on a high-stakes case that uncovers deep-rooted secrets and forces unlikely alliances, on the CBS Original series BOSTON BLUE, Friday, Feb. 27 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

If nothing else, we hope this works as a suitable appetizer!

