Boston Blue season 1 spoilers: Len Cariou to appear as Henry

For everyone out there who wanted to see more of Blue Bloods surface within the world of Boston Blue, let’s just say we have good news!

Speaking (per TVLine) as a part of the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour, star and executive producer Donnie Wahlberg noted that Len Cariou a.k.a. Henry Reagan is going to be appearing. Meanwhile, the aforementioned site notes that he will be a part of the 13th episode of the season. Meanwhile, Bridget Moynahan — who turned up previously in the pilot — is going to be back in episode 17, which is currently slated to arrive in May.

So is there a chance that another Blue Bloods cast member drops by before the end? Well if so, nothing is being said on it officially at the moment. We know that Tom Selleck has expressed some ambivalence on appearing in the past but beyond Frank there are so many other characters who could be considered. Why not give us Jamie, Eddie, or both? Is there a way for one of Frank’s “Dream Team” inner circle to come back? There are so many things we are left to wonder at present.

Obviously, Boston Blue does have a rather big challenge of trying to balance out all of that nostalgia with new elements, and we do tend to think that they’ve done a solid job with it so far. Because the show has already been renewed for another season, we do tend to think there is room to space out some appearances and there can be more that turn up at some point down the road. Nothing has to be rushed!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

