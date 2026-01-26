Boston Blue season 1 episode 10 spoilers: ‘Hard Truths,’ big conflicts

We know that the wait to see Boston Blue season 1 episode 10 has been long and unfortunately, there is no evidence that is changing soon. The plan, at least at present, is to bring it back on Friday, February 27 alongside the rest of CBS’ standard lineup.

So what will some of the major storylines by here? Well, there is a lot of big stuff coming for Jonah as he deals with a lot of anger regarding Ben’s killer. Of course, there will also be some new cases mixed in here as the show continues the formula that was first established on the original Blue Bloods so many years ago.

If you do want to get some more insight now, check out the full Boston Blue season 1 episode 10 synopsis below:

“Hard Truths” – Following the release of Ben’s killer from prison, Jonah continues to struggle with anger and grief confronting the killer and putting family bonds to the test, and Mae and Sarah face painful truths that could change everything. Meanwhile, Danny and Lena take on a high-stakes case that uncovers deep-rooted secrets and forces unlikely alliances, on the CBS Original series BOSTON BLUE, Friday, Feb. 27 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

If there is a silver lining to the really long wait that we are experiencing at the moment, it is simply that there should be fewer of them the rest of the way. If there is any other break that we do get at some point, it will be tied to the NCAA Tournament in March.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

