Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS, February 6, 2026?

Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? Given how long it has been since the Max Thieriot series last aired, we do not blame anyone who is starting to get greedy.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to come in here to share the news that will certainly bum a lot of people out: We are going to be waiting for a while still in order to see the series back. How long exactly? Think another three weeks. With the Winter Olympics kicking off tonight, the plan here is for the show to return on February 27. At that point, our hope is that we are going to have new installments for at least a few weeks until we get to another break — which will probably be tied to college basketball.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get further TV reactions and reviews!

Of course, we do think it is best during this hiatus to have something more to look forward to! To get a few more details now on what is ahead, be sure to check out the full Fire Country season 4 episode 10 synopsis:

“On the Carpet” – As a massive wildfire pushes station 49 to their limits, tough calls on the front lines spark even tougher questions back at headquarters, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, Feb. 27 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

We recognize that the most-recent installments of Fire Country did leave off with cliffhangers tied to both Bode and then also Jake and with that in mind, let’s go ahead and hope for more closure there — but also establishing some other plotlines. Take, for example, everything between Bode and Chloe. Can a relationship really develop there?

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Fire Country now

What do you most want to see moving into Fire Country when season 4 arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







