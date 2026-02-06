A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1 episode 4: Dunk’s surprise

While A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1 episode 4 still had its moments of humor, at the same time we can also say it was more dramatic than any other we’ve seen. After all, Dunk’s life was on the line from the moment he was prisoner of House Targaryen.

However, this is where things got interesting. While Dunk is not out of the woods as of yet, we are still facing a situation here where he suddenly has more friends than he ever would have expected for the Trial of Seven — Aerion’s way to try and circumvent getting killed in a hand-to-hand Trial by Combat with just him and Ser Duncan around.

Were we surprised that Dunk managed to get Ser Lyonel on his side? Not so much, and in general this episode showed us how frustrated many other houses are with the Targaryens at this point. Given that they do not have the dragons anymore (for now anyway), there may not be the same sort of inherent fear. That allows for other people to be perhaps a bit more emboldened.

What we were not prepared for, however, was the idea of Dunk being able to deliver such a rousing speech that Baelor, Aerion’s own uncle, was okay to enter the battle against him. We do think that Baelor is a reasonable man and with that, he understands the notion that Dunk is fighting for the right thing. He truly was standing up for the innocent — also, is Aerion really the sort of guy you want fighting people for the rest of his life?

Thanks to Baelor stepping up, the battle is now underway. Unfortunately, we do not know what way it is going to conclude.

