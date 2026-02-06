The Night Manager season 3 premiere date: When to expect reveal

We are now days removed from the season 2 finale of The Night Manager and with that, why not try to look ahead here?

First and foremost here, let’s just state that behind the scenes, we know that almost everyone is looking ahead towards another chapter happening. Even without an official Prime Video renewal, this is a situation similar to IT: Welcome to Derry where there is really not that much to worry about. Tom Hiddleston and all the producers can keep on planning what is the actual endgame for Jonathan Pine, including one last all-important showdown with Richard Roper. This should be one for the books, and we are ready for it to be very much entertaining.

So when are we going to have a chance to learn more about the show, especially when it comes to a premiere date? This is where we, rather regrettably, do have to share some of the bad news here. We do not think that anyone with The Night Manager is going to be looking to rush anything along here, and nor should they. Why do that when attention to detail is key? The one silver lining here is that clearly, we are not going to be stuck waiting as long as we did between season 1 and 2.

We do tend to think that come the end of this year, we are going to be hearing more when it comes to filming for season 3. An actual date, however, will probably not be revealed until at some point in 2027. If there is any chance that we could see the next chapter in the summer of next year, we would be more than thrilled with that.

