Chicago PD season 13 episode 13: Tracy Spiridakos, Jesse Lee Soffer back!

If you wanted a further reason to be excited about Chicago PD season 13 episode 13, let’s note some familiar faces are back!

In the promo last night, it was confirmed that Jesse Lee Soffer (Jay Halstead) and Tracy Spiridakos (Hailey Upton) are going to be back for their first appearances since their initial exits from the show. Our general feeling is that this will give the two of them a little bit closure, which is of course something that we very-much welcome at this point.

If you want to see the full synopsis for this crossover event, go ahead and take a look below:

Firehouse 51 is called to an airfield when a passenger jet suddenly goes silent mid-air, triggering a high-stakes emergency … Their discovery cracks open a bigger and deadlier mystery — one with consequences that could ripple far beyond the runway and put countless lives in jeopardy.

Given the history of the franchise to make these episodes as big and epic as possible, we have high hopes for this in totality. It almost better be, given the fact that you are going to be waiting until the start of March to see them air.

So will there be more of Halstead and Upton after the fact?

Never say never but at the same time, we do not think these returns are set up right now to be a larger arc. At the very least, we hope that the two characters will stay in greater contact with Intelligence. We know that for a long time, Jay was not able to communicate with anyone, something that caused Hailey a tremendous amount of pain. Is there going to be a way for all of this to change?

What do you most want to see moving into Chicago PD season 13 episode 13?

