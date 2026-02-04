Chicago PD season 13 episode 13 return date at NBC

Following what you see tonight on NBC, do you want to get a Chicago PD season 13 episode 13 return date? What about a larger sense of what is coming up?

Well, first and foremost, we do have to come in here with a dose of the bad news — if you were hoping to see Voight and the rest of the team back in seven days, you are going to be disappointed. The same goes for the rest of February in general. As of right now, the plan is for the entire Chicago franchise to return with new episodes on March 4. What’s the reason for the long wait? Well, that is rather simple — and also tied to the Winter Olympics. That is going to take over NBC’s schedule for a good stretch, which makes sense for them from a ratings point of view.

If you have not heard the news as of yet, the next Chicago PD episode is going to be a little bit different. To be specific, it is going to be a part of a three-episode crossover event! It does appear as though we are back to getting these things on an annual basis, which we welcome after a stretch of time they were gone due to a number of different reasons. It is a little early to have exact details for what is ahead here, but we tend to think that across the three hours you will see a crisis that brings together all the teams in an array of forms. There will be danger, new character interactions, and hopefully big ratings that help to infuse more energy across the board.

For now, our feeling is that all of these shows will drift back to their normal story rhythm after the fact.

