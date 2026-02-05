The Lincoln Lawyer season 5 premiere date hopes on Netflix

Following the arrival of The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 over at Netflix, what more is there to say now regarding season 5?

First and foremost here, we should just remind everyone that this season is going to be one of the most complicated for Mickey Haller so far. If you are a fan of the book series, this is an adaptation you have been looking forward to for a rather long time. If you look below, you can see the official synopsis:

Based on the series of bestselling novels by renowned author Michael Connelly, the fourth season is based on the sixth book in The Lincoln Lawyer series, The Law of Innocence. Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia Rulfo) faces his toughest case yet as he and his team work tirelessly to prove his innocence in the murder of a former client, Sam Scales. To clear his name, they must unravel Sam’s final scam, forcing them to go head-to-head with the DA’s office, the FBI, and ghosts from Mickey’s own past.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other TV reactions and reviews!

Now, here is where we come in with a little bit more of the good news: There is a season 5 that is officially on the way! Netflix opting for an early order is a great way to ensure confidence in the viewership, and we do tend to think that The Lincoln Lawyer could last for many more years. It is not extremely costly compared to some shows like Wednesday, and we do think there is a dedicated audience here.

When will the next season premiere?

Well, let’s just look towards the spring or summer of next year. Our general feeling here is that this is one of those shows that can be turned around in 15-18 months, and the only reason it will take longer is in the event that Netflix wants to hold on to it.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Lincoln Lawyer now, including more on the renewal

When do you want to see The Lincoln Lawyer season 5 premiere at Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back here for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







