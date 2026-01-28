The Lincoln Lawyer season 5 renewal confirmed early by Netflix

Even though The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 has yet to premiere over at Netflix, we do still have great news regarding season 5!

According to a new report coming in right now from Deadline, the streaming service has officially greenlit the next chapter of the adaptation. There is no shortage of source material out there, and clearly the series still performs well enough in order to keep it going. The only problem viewers may have is another wait between seasons, but isn’t that an issue for another day at this point.

In a statement to the aforementioned publication, here is some of what co-showrunners and executive producers Ted Humphrey and Dailyn Rodriguez had to say:

“We’re so excited to share the upcoming fourth season with the audience on February 5th, and even more excited to share the news that we’re already hard at work on the next one. Season 4 is the most challenging and intensely personal journey we’ve taken Mickey Haller on yet, and we’re thrilled and grateful to be able to continue the ride in Season Five.”

One of the many good things that we can say about the early renewal right now is that it offers the cast and crew a chance to get back to work earlier — they do not have to sit around to see what Netflix wants to do with the story! the quicker turnaround is a good thing.

If you have not heard too much about season 4 yet, the logline below sets the stage:

Based on the series of bestselling novels by renowned author Michael Connelly, the fourth season is based on the sixth book in The Lincoln Lawyer series, The Law of Innocence. Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia Rulfo) faces his toughest case yet as he and his team work tirelessly to prove his innocence in the murder of a former client, Sam Scales. To clear his name, they must unravel Sam’s final scam, forcing them to go head-to-head with the DA’s office, the FBI, and ghosts from Mickey’s own past.

