Pluribus season 2 premiere date: Vince Gilligan explains long wait

As we wait to see Pluribus season 2 on Apple TV, creator Vince Gilligan would like people to know one thing: He’s really appreciative of the support. Also, it is going to be a good while before we get to any further stories with Rhea Seehorn and the rest of the cast.

So why are things taking so long here? Much of it just has to do with the way the Breaking Bad creator and his team go about their business.

Speaking (per The Hollywood Reporter) while at a press event for the streaming service, Gilligan offered up both a progress report but also a surprising detail about when season 2 will premiere:

“We’re plugging away … My writers are plugging away. All the folks, if you like the show, thank you for getting us here on this stage. It takes a long time to come up with these episodes. We are deeper into the process at this moment than I would like, considering how few episodes we have figured out. But it takes some time, just as it did the first season.

“We appreciate everybody’s patience … But it ain’t gonna be The Pitt, coming back every year. I wish it would be because it’s an awesome show that’s old-school, like we used to do The X-Files [when] we’d come back the same month every year. It will not be like The Pitt. We’ll come back the same month — just the question is what year.”

Our general feeling is that November 2027 is the best-case scenario with all of this information in mind and if production can kick off at some point this year, it feels more than feasible for that to happen. After all, Pluribus is not one of those shows that needs countless months to render in CGI dragons or superheroes. We’d love the series every year but honestly, whatever keeps the series at the same level of quality is for the best.

What excites you the most about Pluribus season 2 over at Apple TV?

