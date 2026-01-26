Pluribus season 2: Star talks eagerness to start filming

As many of you are more than likely aware at this point, a Pluribus season 2 has already been greenlit over at Apple TV — it was before season 1 even premiered! Of course, we understand anyone out there wishing that this would lead to a faster timeline between seasons, but that is unfortunately not what we are getting here.

So what can we say at this particular point in time? Well, creator Vince Gilligan is in the process of writing the next season, which is certainly a nice way to know that he is getting the ball rolling. Yet, at the same time, filming has yet to begin and there are not many specific dates out there just yet. That leaves not only all of us eager to see what’s next, but also the cast behind the scenes.

In a new, awards-centric interview over at Deadline, Karolina Wydra (who plays Zosia) made it very clear that she is still in the dark about the stories ahead:

“I have no idea what Season 2 brings, and I’m really excited to find out … I can’t wait. I’m like, ‘Vince, can you write a little faster?’”

Is is fairly simple at this point to say what is going to make season 2 unique, with a lot of it beginning around the central premise that Carol has fully opened her eyes now to the Joined. This means that she will actively joined Manousos in fighting them and working to save the world from their perpetual brand of happiness. As for whether or not Zosia will continue to acquiesce to their demands, that is the real mystery. After all, the Joined have a “biological imperative” to continue their mission, but do not seem altogether capable of saying no to most things.

