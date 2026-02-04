Hijack season 2 episode 4: EP on huge Jess surprise

Coming out of Hijack season 2 episode 4 on Apple TV, we do not blame anyone who feels stunned by what we saw. After all, it turns out that we did not know Freddie’s killer at all!

Just like we saw in the first season, the producers managed to hide an important person in plain sight, one that not everyone necessarily thought of right away. As it turns out, the dangerous-looking dude aboard the train was just hiding drugs, and Mei had identified the wrong person. It was actually the medic in Jess who was working with the bad people this whole time! The rip in her jacket was a clue that she had moved about the train, and Sam finally put it together when she made the baby exchange.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get even more TV reactions and reviews!

Speaking to Decider about this twist, here is what co-creator Jim Field Smith had to say:

“We knew very early on that we wanted there to be this cast of characters on the train, where I wanted the audience to be wrong-footed, and guessing about who else in this environment is either in on what’s happening or is going to change the stakes of what is happening … We deliberately populated the train with as many different characters as possible. There are some that are more nefarious than others, some that are more suspicious than others. And it’s quite hard to to play that cup game of hiding, hiding the true villains and the red herrings along the way. There are there are a few that come and go.”

Of course, we do tend to think that Jess’ agenda is still somewhat unclear. Who is forcing Sam to get John Bailey-Brown aboard the train? German authorities clearly just want all this to end, and while Faber’s plan is still unclear, he never wanted John to be near that train at all.

Related – See more thoughts now on Hijack and what lies ahead

What did you think about the overall events of Hijack season 2 episode 4 on Apple TV?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







