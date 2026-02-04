Is Brett Goldstein leaving Shrinking, role of Louis? (Season 3 episode 2)

Following the events of Shrinking season 3 episode 2 on Apple TV this week, have we seen the last of Brett Goldstein as Louis?

On one level, we do very much think that it would be nice to have the character around as long as possible. Yet, at the same time, that was never realistic. Despite being a co-creator and executive producer on the show, Goldstein is an incredibly busy guy with a lot of irons in the fire — including more Ted Lasso. Logistically, it was hard to ever expect him to be a part of the story long-term as an on-screen presence. Meanwhile, it was also hard to imagine a way where Louis could remain an active presence in Jimmy’s life as the man responsible for Tia’s death. As it was made abundantly clear through Gaby, not everyone would ever forgive him for what happened, and she was all the more infuriated by the fact that he was not in prison and completely wasting his second chance at life.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some further TV reactions and reviews!

This conversation, heated as it was, seemed to be one of the things that caused him to make the final push. The other? Realizing that his former love had found someone else. Knowing that she was okay helped him to realize that he was okay to try and get a career again in graphic design, and not spend so much time having to deal with the constant memories of what went wrong.

For now, we are moving forward with the assumption that this is the end of Louis’ story, though is clearly still alive and out there in this world. We imagine that he could still have a role to play eventually but for now, there are clearly a number of other stories that need addressing. Take, for example, whether Jimmy wants to allow himself to be happy with Sofi.

Related – What is going to be coming up on Shrinking from here?

What did you think about the events of Shrinking season 3 episode 2?

Do you think that we will see Louis again? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







