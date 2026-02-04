Fallout season 3 spoilers: EP on The Ghoul’s new mission

As we try to look ahead now towards Fallout season 3 over on Prime Video, it does appear there are big things ahead for The Ghoul. With that being said, though, there’s no guarantee that he’s going to be moving in some straight line.

Near the end of the season 2 finale tonight, we had a chance to learn the truth about where Barb is located: Colorado. Or, that is at least what it seems. This could mark a new journey for the character moving forward, but will he have a lot of company? What will it ultimately look like? These are just some of the things we are left to wonder at present.

As a means of better setting the stage now, why not here from executive producer Geneva Robertson-Dworet? Speaking to TV Insider, here is what the co-showrunner had to say about the plans for the future:

“We are excited to go to a place that has been largely unexplored in the games. The Ghoul is aimed at Colorado. Whenever you take a journey in the Wasteland, it’s rarely linear or direct. Often when I’m playing the game and I’m on a quest, by the time I do all my side missions, I’m like, wait — what is my goal that I started with? Similarly, the Ghoul is on a mission to Colorado, but what might stand in his way? What might derail his plans? What might be the new challenges he faces? We are excited to delve into that.”

It certainly feels like there is room to meet a whole new crop of characters now; at the same time, though, we certainly hope for more of The Ghoul alongside the show’s other core characters. He may not admit it at first, but we do tend to think that he has been impacted by the time spent with Lucy. The same could also be said vice-versa.

