Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC, February 5, 2026?

Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? We have been rather lucky to have new episodes over the past several weeks. Is that a trend that is going to continue?

Well, for at least the time being, the simple answer that we can offer is “no.” In the midst of all the Olympic buildup the Ellen Pompeo series is off the air tonight, with the plan here being for it to return once we get around to February 26. That is unquestionably a long wait but at the same time, one we do tend to think will be worthwhile. There is a significant chunk of the story still to come and with that, some exciting stories. Take, for example, the fact that Amelia is now back at the hospital after her sabbatical! What are we going to see as a result of that?

Over the next couple of weeks, it is our hope that we get a few more details about what lies ahead and beyond just that, the long-term future here, as well. Grey’s Anatomy is one of those shows that in theory, we would love to see around for as long as possible. However, at the same time nothing is guaranteed in the TV world. Do we think that a season 23 is going to happen? Almost certainly, but our personal hope is that whenever the show does say goodbye, it gets a full, proper season to be able to do that.

In the interim, let’s certainly hope for more drama, a handful of twists, and more of the nostalgia that we just had a chance to see on the show courtesy of Kate Walsh.

