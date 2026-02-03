Bad Monkey season 2 premiere date: A February 2026 update

Is there a chance we are going to learn more about Bad Monkey season 2 between now and the end of February, whether it be casting or an approximate premiere date? As you would likely imagine, there are a handful of different subjects to comb through within this piece.

As for where we should begin, it only feels right to give a progress report of sorts as to where things currently stand. The Vince Vaughn series has been in production over the past several months, starting off in California. There is still some work being done in Florida, so that has not been taken off the table as of right now. The story this go-around is not directly following a Carl Hiaasen novel, meaning that the producers are saving Razor Girl for another time. (Clearly, the hope here is that the show will be able to come back for a season 3.)

So while it is great to have all of the information we have listed above, there is clearly one thing that we will be waiting a while still to get: An actual premiere date. As of this writing, it is far too early to tell when that is going to surface. Our hope is that Bad Monkey will be back close to the end of the year and if that proves to be the case, a formal announcement could come in either the late summer or early fall. Until then, we imagine that we will simply be stuck waiting.

Given the success of season 1, the hope is that it will prove worthy of the wait — and also provide the same good mixture of comedy and mystery that we had a chance to see throughout season 1.

