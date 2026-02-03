FROM season 4 premiere date: Big reveal imminent?

Are we about to get a big announcement when it comes to a FROM season 4 premiere date at MGM+, or more news all about what is ahead? Let’s just say that all of a sudden, there is an enormous case to be made.

After all, in a new post on the show’s official Instagram Stories, you can see a countdown for some sort of announcement coming tomorrow. The easiest prediction to make at present is that this will be either a premiere-date reveal, a teaser, or perhaps both at the same time. Even if there is no exact date highlighted, it would not be a shock if we were to get a month. Everything that we’ve heard over the past month or two suggests that a spring launch could be in play.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more FROM coverage!

If you watched the season 3 finale, then you likely know already that there is some enormous stuff slated to happen all across the board here. Jim was shockingly killed by the mysterious Man in Yellow, and you better believe we need more information on him! Meanwhile, what is really going on with Tabitha, Jade, and their connections to the past? It feels like we are learning more about the town and its origins, while at the same time combatting new issues that are arising. It definitely does feel as though every time we take a step forward in this world, something else terrible happens … and that is precisely the point.

Given that FROM is likely the most successful show that MGM+ has, we do tend to think that we will see a lot of great promotion heading into the next chapter. We’re also hoping that season 4 is not the final one, but we will wait and see when it comes to other announcements there.

Related – Be sure to get some other news now regarding FROM

What are you most eager to see at this point coming into FROM season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back around — there are more updates coming up soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







