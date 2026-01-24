FROM season 4 premiere date: Series star shares update

If you do find yourselves eager to get some FROM season 4 premiere date news over at MGM+, obviously you are one of many! We know that this batch of episodes has been done filming for a little while and with that, this does pose some questions as to when we are actually going to see it.

The obvious thing that we should note here is that the cast, crew, and producers ultimately have no final season in release dates — yet, they can issue predictions based on whatever inside knowledge they have, and this is what we are pleased to present here.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more FROM coverage!

In a new interview with The Direct, Catalina Sandino Moreno (who plays Tabitha on the series) said the following when asked about when we can dive into From-ville once more:

“I don’t know exactly. I think it’s coming out March, [maybe] April. But it’s coming out. It’s a great season. You’re gonna love it. I enjoyed so much working on that show. It’s fun. Again, it’s fun to watch.”

Our hope here is certainly that we are going to be getting some great stories throughout the fourth season, but also ones that simultaneously dive further into the past. After all, it seems as though Tabitha is in some ways an avatar of people who have come before her; yet, the more that she learns about that, the harsher the trials and tribulations within the community become. At the end of the season 3 finale, the mysterious Man in Yellow arrived and with that, removed Jim from the equation. We do tend to think at this point that this tragedy is going to be a pretty enormous jumping-off point for whatever else is coming as we move forward.

As for whether season 4 is going to be the final chapter, the one good thing we can say is this: We’ve heard nothing as of yet.

What are you most eager to see at this point heading into FROM season 4 when it eventually arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







