American Idol 24: Sheldon Riley of America’s Got Talent auditions

It is not often that American Idol features a contestant that we know really well — and with that, we met Sheldon Riley.

This is a guy who has a pretty extensive reality TV history at this point, starting in Australia and then leading into America’s Got Talent and then Eurovision. We do think that it’s rather notable that the show actually acknowledged all of this going into his audition, mostly because that is not something that they often do. Yet, it was a big part of Sheldon’s story as someone who really developed a claim to fame for extravagant costumes and big productions around his performances. For the sake of this one, he stripped a lot down and simply performed as himself. (Ironically, our favorite AGT moment for him was the one where he did take off his mask close to the end.)

So how was his performance here? To the surprise of no one, pretty darn fantastic. He is such an accomplished singer that it would have been disappointing if he did not deliver on this show. His finding a lot of success here was inevitable.

Now, let’s go ahead and speak to anyone out there who feels it is unfair for Sheldon to come on this show with so much history. We don’t tend to agree because American Idol is a level playing field once you get to the live shows. If he is worthy of the win, voters will find a way to make that happen. Everyone also comes to this stage with their own experiences and adversity. There have been people with social-media followings on this stage before. What makes someone with TV history that different?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

