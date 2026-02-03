Dexter: Resurrection season 2 premiere date: February update

Between now and the end of February, is there a chance that we’re going to get from Showtime a Dexter: Resurrection season 2 premiere date? What about some other insight on the Michael C. Hall show in general?

Well, the first thing that we can say here is that this is around the time that production on the first season of the show happened — so we get anyone thinking that the schedule would be the same this go-around. Unfortunately, it’s not.

Based on much of the information that we’ve seen and heard already, the plan is for the next season of the show to start up later this spring behind the scenes. We do tend to imagine that around March or April, we will begin hearing more news regarding casting, and we hope for some big names! At the start of the list here has to be none other than the New York Ripper, largely due to the fact that he had such a long shadow in season 1. Yet, we also hope that we meet a couple other people referenced in the files from Leon Prater’s estate.

In general, the odds of us learning anything substantial about Dexter: Resurrection season 2 this month are slim, even if it would be nice to get a couple of assorted headlines. We do tend to think the plan remains that we end up seeing the show actually air this fall — one of the great things about it is that there is an ability here to turn around episodes really fast in post-production.

Also, let’s remember that there’s a good chance season 2 won’t be the final one here — though we are aware of the fact that Showtime canceled Original Sin and not a lot is guaranteed.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

