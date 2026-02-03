American Idol 24: Ruby Rae delivers huge ‘Vampire’ audition

Given how strong the American Idol 24 premiere was on ABC, of course we had high hopes for what we’d see tonight! With that, let’s focus on Ruby Rae.

Interestingly, the producers really did not spend a lot of time on a pre-show package from her — all we knew was that she was a 16-year old student from California singing “Vampire” by Olivia Rodrigo. On the other side of this, we do tend to think that she could be a major favorite to go far this season. She has presence but beyond that, she has a real knack for building up a performance from start to finish. Early on, we weren’t quite sure where this was going — but that was before she started to hit those big notes.

By the end of Ruby’s audition, the judges were on their feet and for good reason. She was so good and we can’t wait to see what sort of song she is going to perform next! We also do think that American Idol in particular does need more pop music superstars, especially in an era where we are being inundated rather often with country artists. We get it given that there are two country judges, but wouldn’t it be nice for someone to give the pop community more of a lift? Ruby can clearly do ballads in the genre, but there’s a chance she could tackle upbeat performances without a problem, either.

It was not until after the performance that we got a little more backstory: Ruby is specifically from the Pacific Palisades, an area that was absolutely devastated during the massively wildfires not that long ago. She noted that she was singing for not just herself, but also her community … and we do tend to think they’d be more than proud of her.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

