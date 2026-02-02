Wednesday season 3 premiere date: A February 2026 update

Before we make it to the end of February, are we going to have a chance to learn some other news when it comes to Wednesday season 3? We do think it is rather obvious that the demand for more is there. The second season delivered a shocking conclusion regarding Ophelia that could allow for so much more when it comes to Addams Family lore.

Unfortunately, this is also where we must swoop in and offer a reminder that this is not one of those series to be rushed along. It takes a long time to put together a series this big, whether it be writing the scripts, filming the episodes, or doing all the visual effects. Given the fact that filming has yet to even begin, it does feel fair to imagine you’ll be waiting a while to see Jenna Ortega and the rest of the cast back on Netflix in any form.

Now, is there a silver lining we can report for this month? Well, all indications are that Wednesday will kick off production in the reasonably near future, with the plan being for it to encompass a significant chunk of the year. This is a pretty immersive project and with so much of it filmed outside of the United States, they are also quite good at keeping spoilers under wraps.

Because of the filming timeline, it does feel pretty simple to suggest that you will not be seeing it back in 2026. We tend to think that the series will return at some point in the summer / early fall of 2027, likely in a similar timeframe than what we saw with season 2. Two years between seasons is undoubtedly a long wait; however, this is still far better than what we’ve been stuck with when it comes to a lot of shows — heck, it’s even better than the wait between season 1 and season 2!

What are you hoping to dive into when Wednesday season 3 actually arrives?

