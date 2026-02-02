Hijack season 2 episode 4 sneak peek: A baby negotiation?

In a short amount of time you are going to see Hijack season 2 episode 4 officially arrive — so is there more that can be said about it now?

First and foremost here, we have to recognize just how much the stakes have amplified within a short period of time. Sam Nelson has technically not killed anyone and yet, Winter and everyone back at the train’s mission control may not be aware of that fully. Sam is being largely controlled by a still-mysterious entity to do what he can to get John Bailey-Brown on board the train. Meanwhile, someone else on board seems to be a little more brutal with their approach — and we certainly got some evidence of that close to the end of episode 3.

If you head over to Broadway World now, you can see a new Hijack sneak peek that serves as a way to reset negotiations for Sam and Winter. He indicates to her that there is a sick baby on board who needs medical care, but that he will need John to board the train for there to be a successful hand-off. She indicates that she is happy to do that, but is she really? What else is everyone outside the train planning?

What makes this situation so complicated at present is how it is difficult to know precisely who can be trusted at almost any given moment. You have people like Faber on the outside, but is he really working with Sam’s best interest in mind? Why is John at a safehouse? Who is really watching Marsha in her remote location? Even though we know where many pieces are on the board, there are many questions as to why they are where they are.

