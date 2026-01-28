Hijack season 2 episode 4 spoilers: Is Sam forced to pivot?

As you get prepared to see Hijack season 2 episode 4 on Apple TV, are you ready for another big surprise around the corner?

Obviously, the Idris Elba thriller is one that does an absolutely outstanding job of delivering big twists and turns — really to the point where there is one right after the next. Think back to the start of the season for a moment here — did you ever imagine that we were going to be seeing Sam Nelson be the person responsible for hijacking the plane? We know that it is deeper than this … but still.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get all sorts of TV reactions and reviews!

Now, let’s take a small look here at what is ahead. To get some more news on what lies ahead, be sure to check out the Hijack season 2 episode 4 (“Switch”) synopsis below:

A shocking turn of events forces Sam to make a gesture of good faith. In London, Daniel calls on a friend to help look into what’s happening in Berlin.

Obviously, we expect that the story here is going to make some big strides in the right direction — and why in the world wouldn’t it? By the end of this installment we are going to be at the halfway point of the season and from there, everything will be infinitely messier before it starts to settle down … and if it ever does. We do tend to think that Sam is going to have to continue to be creative if he wants to achieve some of his goals — let alone trying to stay alive.

The one thing that we do keep thinking about here is the simple fact that Sam had to be desperate in order to initiate this plan in the first place. How desperate then will he be to see it through?

Related – Check out some early discussion regarding a possible Hijack season 3

What are you most eager to see moving into Hijack season 2 episode 4 when it airs?

Are you enjoy all of season 2 so far? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for all sorts of other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







