A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1 episode 4: Forgiveness ahead?

If there is anything that we feel confident about entering A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1 episode 4, it is Dunk’s state of mind. After all, why wouldn’t be angry at this point? While Egg being a Targaryen may help him potentially survive what happened with Aerion, at the same time he was lied to for so long! That is a hard thing to get past no matter who you are, and no matter what the reasoning may be.

However, at the same time, here is where it is good to issue a reminder that Egg is still a child — even if he is well-read and mature for his age in some ways. He may not have lied with bad intent, and Dunk may take all of that into account moving forward.

In speaking further about the aftermath of the big episode 3 reveal to io9, here is what showrunner Ira Parker had to say:

“I think [Egg has made a] very honest childish decision, and Dunk calls him out on that because part of maturing, part of this process of being a teacher for a young boy or a mentor for a squire, is that your actions have consequences … [Egg] is just a kid. He should be forgiven. He is, at this point, unmolded clay. I mean, he’s a Targaryen prince officially, but he’s not anything yet.”

Ultimately, Dunk may also just realize that he is not in a position to turn someone away who feels any element of remorse over their actions. Egg is someone who may help him in whatever negotiations are ahead. He is, after all, prisoner of House Targaryen, and Aerion is going to want a harsh punishment for the embarrassment he suffered.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

