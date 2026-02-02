A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1 episode 4 promo: Dunk’s speech

For those who are not aware, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1 episode 4 is streaming early on HBO Max — think Friday! With that in mind, do you want to know more about what is ahead?

The obvious thing to note here from the start is that we are entering what is a largely new paradigm for the story. Due to Egg now being revealed as a part of House Targaryen, Dunk’s squire is no longer some nobody. He is attached to nobility and that comes with its fair share of advantages and disadvantages. The good news is that Dunk isn’t dead yet, and he probably would be in a different situation. The bad news is that he may have to fight now for his survival.

If you head over to the link here, you can see the new promo in which it is suggested that Dunk take part in what is effectively a seven-person battle royale. Think of it in a way as a far larger version of a trial by combat. The problem here, and one that Aerion may be aware of, is that Dunk does not have anyone on his side. He’s a nobody. Can he really find a way to get people to join in his efforts?

Well, if nothing else, we do see Dunk deliver a great, rousing speech in the promo, and we do think that could be something to get the ball rolling. Personally, we do not think his issue is going to be a lack of belief in his cause. Instead, it may merely be nobody else willing to stick their neck out in fear of their own demise.

