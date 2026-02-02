A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1 episode 4: Trial by combat?

Coming up on A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1 episode 4 (airing Friday), almost everything is going to change for Dunk — and for good reason!

After all, we are entering a spot now where Ser Duncan has now realized that Egg is actually a Targaryen in disguise, which probably causes a lot of emotions to come swirling in his head. It is the only thing that likely saves him from Aerion after what we saw in episode 3; however, he’s also had this massive secret kept from him. How is he going to deal with that?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more A KNIGHT OF THE SEVEN KINGDOMS reactions and reviews!

Well, the one big of good news is that Dunk is not going to immediately die at Aerion’s hand; however, Egg’s lineage is not necessarily some get-out-of-jail-free card for him. There is a massive challenge still coming for him, one illuminated further by the official A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1 episode 4 synopsis below:

After landing himself in the Targaryens’ crosshairs, Dunk exercises his right to request a trial by combat. But when Aerion insists on a trial of seven instead, Dunk is faced with the daunting task of finding six others to fight alongside him.

This synopsis serves as another way to point out one of the real ironies of this show. Even though Dunk is a genuinely good dude out to be a worthy knight, he doesn’t have any real friends. This serves as a reminder that in Westeros, friendship is a commodity that really comes with the rich. Finding people who are willing to die for his cause feels almost impossible … but is this where Egg could help? We certainly hope so!

Related – Be sure to get some more news on A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms now, including this week’s episode

What do you most want to see moving into A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







