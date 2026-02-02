A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1 episode 3: Secrets revealed!

By the end of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1 episode 3 on HBO, it was reasonably obvious where the story was heading — at least for Egg. How can anyone be super-stunned at this point to learn that he is a Targaryen?

After all, there was so much clear evidence sprinkled through the first few episodes of the series. He is surprisingly well-spoken for his age, there is a reason for his shaved head, and he hides initially when the Targaryens arrive at Ashford. In episode 3, he reveals himself to be a picky eater — something that is hard to do when you are poor. He tried to keep his secret for as long as possible, but he eventually revealed himself as one of the missing Targaryen boys when Aerion was about to do something terrible to Dunk, who stood up in defense of Tanselle.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more A KNIGHT OF THE SEVEN KINGDOMS reactions and reviews!

In the end, we think the audience being able to figure out the twist before Dunk is likely intentional. We know that he has been so transfixed on the tournament that he may not have been able to see something that was staring him right in the face. Moving forward, he is almost certainly going to question why this was kept from him, let alone why he didn’t figure it out. You have to hope, at least, that Egg’s lineage will keep him safe when he would otherwise be killed.

Yet, this reveal is as big of a game-changer as you are going to find in a show like this, and for a multitude of reasons. If you are Dunk you may still want to be a part of the tournament, but will anyone view you the same anymore? Some may actually want to fight you even harder, thinking this is some sort of way to take on the Targaryens by proxy.

Related – Get more thoughts entering the next A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms episode

What did you think about the overall events of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1 episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates coming up soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







