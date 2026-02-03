Is NCIS: Origins new tonight on CBS, February 3, 2026?

Is NCIS: Origins new tonight on CBS? We suppose it makes sense to kick things off here by noting that we’re just like everyone else in wanting the show back soon. We have not seen the Austin Stowell drama back since before Christmas, and that is made even harder by the fact that there is so much that happened.

Take, for example, the fact that Gibbs actually married Diane in Las Vegas — what is going to come on the other side of this?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score some other TV reactions and reviews!

Well, this is where we do have to come in here with some of the bad news, as there is no installment of NCIS: Origins on the air tonight, or for the next few. As a matter of fact, we are currently one month exactly from the return of the show and a story titled “Fools Rush In.” Our hope is that this is one of those episodes that will add more clarity to Gibbs’ state post-wedding, but it also is going to give you more insight on what is happening with Mike Franks and his brother.

To learn more right now, all you have to do is take a look at the latest synopsis below:

“Fools Rush In” – As the team discovers Gibbs’ drunken Vegas elopement with Diane, the newlyweds contemplate their future. Also, the team investigates a fatal movie theater bombing with a connection to the Pruitt compound where Franks’ brother Mason (guest star Philip Winchester) is staying, on NCIS: ORIGINS, Tuesday, March 3 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

There is a lot more coming beyond this episode — with that in mind, don’t be shocked if we don’t have answers on every little story here.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on the NCIS: Origins season 3 renewal now

What are you the most ready to see entering the next NCIS: Origins episode when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







