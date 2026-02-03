Is NCIS new tonight on CBS, February 3, 2026?

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? Make no mistake that at this point, we would love nothing more than to get back into the world of the crime drama — especially after there are so many teases already for what is ahead!

If you have not heard too much about it already, here is at least some of what we can say. Season 23 episode 11 of the show is going to feature the return of one Emily Wickersham as Ellie Bishop, where she will return, but in a surprisingly different form: As a fugitive from justice. Jessica Knight has been tasked with a secret mission to find her, but just how long is that secret going to stay that way? It really doesn’t feel like the sort of thing that can be hidden for all that long.

Well, while we can’t give a lot of story answers to any of this right now, we can at least deliver the bad news that once more, the series is off the air until March. The reason for this is tied to a combination of the Winter Olympics and then a Presidential Address at the end of February.

If you want to learn more about what is coming, plus the return date, all you have to do is look below:

“Her” – On her first NCIS: Elite mission, Knight is given orders to hunt down and arrest Eleanor Bishop after the former member of the NCIS team is designated a wanted cyber-terrorist. In need of someone to trust, Bishop turns to Torres, and the two come face to face for the first time since she abruptly left nearly five years ago, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Tuesday, March 3 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Emily Wickersham returns as Eleanor “Ellie” Bishop in an episode directed by series star Rocky Carroll.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

