Fallout season 2 episode 8 (finale) promo: Pulling the plug?

Tomorrow night at 6:00 p.m. Eastern, you are going to have a chance to see the Fallout season 2 finale arrive in all of its glory — but what will you see? How will a lot of stories tie together?

In general, it feels like a lot of the story ahead here is going to be about decisions. Take, for example, Lucy having to figure out if she has what it takes to destroy the automation once and for all. After all, doing so would ultimately require her to pull the plug on the Congresswoman, whose head has become firmly attached to everything in a pretty grotesque manner.

If you head over to the link here, you can see the full promo that shows Ella Purnell’s character struggling with this, while also struggling through another conversation with Hank where we tend to imagine that manipulation will be the key. Is he going to try and automate her, of all people? Anything to keep his own plans in motion…

Speaking of struggle, in this same finale The Ghoul has to determine whether he is going to be able to reconcile having this new version of Mr. House out there — can the two work together? Is that something that Cooper wants in any form? We doubt it. For Maximus, meanwhile, the finale is really about survival given that he’s got his power armor but at the same time, he has to deal with a Deathclaw. The show has done a great job this season of making these characters feel legitimately fearsome — we remember the first time we saw one in the video-game series and we were annihilated so many times over. It is nice to recreate that feeling here in whatever way that the show possibly can.

What are you most excited to see heading into Fallout season 2 episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

