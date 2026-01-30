Fallout season 2 episode 8 (finale): Cliffhanger ahead?

Next week on Prime Video we are going to be seeing the Fallout season 2 finale arrive and with that alone comes an array of different questions. What’s the biggest? To us, it may just be as simple as whether or not we are going to get a big cliffhanger.

To better facilitate this discussion, we do think it is important to note from the start here that the Ella Purnell – Walton Goggins series was renewed for a third season a good while ago. By virtue of that, we tend to think the writers and producers moved into this story thinking that there would be another chapter.

Now what could a finale cliffhanger look like here? That is the real question, though it feels like Fallout this season has very-much left open the possibility of more dangerous people around Vault-Tec who could be introduced — or, a possible expansion of the world beyond what we have seen already. One question is whether you try to bring Lucy, The Ghoul, and the other characters to other parts of “United States” (whatever you want to call it post-apocalypse). Or, do you simply try to bring more people to them? We haven’t heard of a massive change in filming location for season 3.

Our feeling for now is that the finale will introduce some sort of change when it comes to character dynamics — and beyond just that, a nod to one of the games at the same time. The Commonwealth was certainly brought in with the Brotherhood of Steel story and given the popularity of Fallout 4 in general, we would not be shocked at all if the producers lean more in that direction.

What do you think we are going to be seeing across the Fallout season 2 finale?

Do you believe that a lot of loose ends are going to be tied up? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for all sorts of other updates.

