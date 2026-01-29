Fallout season 2 episode 8 (finale): Walton Goggins on ‘profound’ reveal

With next week serving as the Fallout season 2 finale on Prime Video, it makes all the sense in the world to build up the hype! This is a show that has set up something big for several characters, whether it be Lucy’s critical decision regarding automation or Maximus squaring off with a Deathclaw.

Above all else, though, we are the most excited to see a lot of characters reunite after spending so much time apart — and it does feel like we’re going to get that for Lucy and The Ghoul in particular.

Speaking as a part of an Entertainment Weekly cover story, Walton Goggins shared the super-exciting tease for what will be the final chapter of this story:

I can tell you that in episode 8, without giving something away to your audience, something profound happens for both the Ghoul and Lucy that would also be my favorite, but we can’t talk about that.

What we’ve loved about this dynamic from the start is that these two characters could not be more opposite each other. Lucy is an optimist who wants to see the best in people, whereas The Ghoul is jaded from spending centuries in the Wasteland. Throughout this season, we do think they’ve built more common bonds, but there is still the betrayal that led to Ella Purnell’s character impaling him and leaving him close to the death.

Is there an irony to all of this? If so, we think it is that The Ghoul may not opt immediately for revenge in the event the two reunite. We do very-much think it’s possible that he understands her actions fully given that if the tables were turned, he may have done the same — and he could be very-much eager to help with whatever her current problem may be.

