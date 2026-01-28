Fallout season 2 episode 8 (finale): Lucy’s moral quandary

There is so much hinging on the events of Fallout season 2 episode 8 next week — given that this is the finale, how could there not be? There are so many questions we have to consider, with one of the biggest ones being how much everyone has been fundamentally changing by some of their time in the Wasteland.

For Ella Purnell’s character of Lucy, she is coming to terms with that more than anyone. She has an opportunity still to let everyone continue forward in a mindless but docile existence, brought about by automation. However, she could very well destroy the central hub, with there being two different issues with that — some of these people would return to violence, and the “head” of this operation just happens to be Congresswoman Diane, a person with a clear face.

What does Lucy really want out of this finale? Is she even sure? As a part of a larger Entertainment Weekly feature, here is what Purnell had to say:

She might believe she wants to bring her father to justice, and that’s really what she’s going to do. But what we realize when we get to the finale and episodes 6, 7, 8 — by the time she actually is reunited with her dad, her idea of justice is no longer the same.

While Lucy wrestles with all of this, there is a chance that The Ghoul or Maximus may be able to locate her — with the big obstacle in the way here being the rather-simple fact that there are some dangerous people and/or creatures (like Deathclaws) out there. Cooper is also still motivated by the attempt to find his family, but will that come at a greater cost? We know that he has been already willing to betray Lucy to make that happen, just in case you really needed to know what motivates him at this point.

