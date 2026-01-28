Fallout season 2 episode 7: The Lucy – Diane Welch reveal

We had a feeling that Fallout season 2 episode 7 was going to deliver a big-time reveal … but then Diane Welch? Who saw that coming?

Well, what we are getting at here is learning that the Congresswoman from the past is actually the head at the center of the automation operation. This is information that Lucy has now learned and through that, she has to figure out her next move. She has already realized that the destroying it is the only real meals to allowing everyone to have the true versions of themselves back — so now, she is seemingly left with one final decision.

The one great thing about this Diane reveal is simply that it was hard to anticipate it. While we have seen the character in flashbacks, nothing ever suggested that she had so critical a role to play in the endgame here.

In speaking of the endgame…

As The Ghoul managed to reactivate Robert House? The scene with the cold fusion absolutely sets up some sort of significant development in the finale for these characters. We know what Cooper is after, but the fun here lies in just how little some of the other characters know about him.

If you are still trying to figure out how much of the show plays into the canon of the games, then you may also be curious about the following: If House is somehow alive, does that negate some of the endings of New Vegas? Or, is there a chance that things end up being a little more complicated than we can even process right now? (Or actual feeling is that the producers are going to find a way to reverse-engineer the story that it all makes sense.)

