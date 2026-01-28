Fallout season 2 episode 8 spoilers: The epic finale!

Next week on Prime Video, you are going to have a chance to see Fallout season 2 episode 8 arrive — and are you ready for utter chaos across the board? Well, given that this is the final episode of the season, we are certainly bracing for battles, surprises, Easter eggs, and a whole lot more.

Oh, and given the fact that the video-game adaptation has already been renewed for a season 3, you luckily do not have to be worried about the future. That may set up the writers to deliver a pretty big cliffhanger, something that at this point we would more than welcome.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score even more TV reviews!

Even though Amazon is hardly out there giving major details away in advance about the season 2 finale, they also don’t need to for us to speculate on a few things. Given that a lot of this season has been specifically about automation and New Vegas as a setting, we do tend to think that there will be some element of closure on these things. Meanwhile, there needs to be further reasons for Lucy, The Ghoul, and Maximus to continue to traverse this world — regardless of if they decide to do that individually or as a group.

Above all else, the biggest thing that we’re hoping to see moving into the Fallout finale is rather simple: A chance to see a number of main characters together. We have loved a lot of the individual moments that we’ve had a chance to see all season long but if there is a criticism we have, it is that we have had a limited amount of time with each person because everything has been so spread out.

One last thing: Like tonight, the finale will air at 6:00 p.m. Eastern time.

Related – What are some of the early expectations we have at this point entering Fallout season 3?

What do you think we’re going to see across Fallout season 2 episode 8?

How do you think the finale will then end, and are you excited to know that a season 3 is coming? Share in the comments and beyond that, come back to get some further updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







