Pluribus season 2 premiere date: A February 2026 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear more about Pluribus season 2 at Apple TV between now and the end of the month? The first season of the Vince Gilligan series proved to be an overwhelming success, really to the point where we would imagine the next chapter to be as in-demand as almost any show out there.

So with this in mind, is there a reasonable chance that Apple is going to share more insight on what is ahead — and soon? Well, here is where do have to come in here with some of the bad news.

Based on much of what we’ve heard at present, the writing process for the next chapter of the Rhea Seehorn show is underway and that is more or less it. As great as it would be to already have more insight on the next chapter, that is unlikely. Instead, we tend to think that we’ll be lucky to learn anything at all here before the summer. Apple has said time and time again that they are going to give Gilligan and his team all the time necessary to make this show successful — the creator has also noted that he is not as quick or as prolific as he used to be.

Ultimately, we are moving forward now with the assumption that it would be a miracle to see Pluribus arrive before the summer of 2027 and honestly, it could be even later than that. It is possible that this year we will learn a thing or two when it comes to casting, but it is hard to imagine that there is a lot more that will be revealed beyond that. A big part of the charm of the show comes down to its secrecy and sense of broad imagination. (We don’t think Carol is going to use that atom bomb, but still…)

What do you want to see moving into Pluribus season 2 when it ultimately arrives?

