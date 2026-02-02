Is Sagar Radia leaving Industry after Rishi’s literal fall?

After the events of Industry season 4 episode 4, is Sagar Radia leaving the show? this certainly is one of those questions you do have to raise at this point.

Now, first and foremost, we will admit that we thought his character Rishi had died when he plunged from the balcony. However, he shattered his legs and oddly enough, seemed to smile once he was put into handcuffs. This was in a lot of ways his escape from both his life and the decisions he made for himself. Based on what Radia is saying now, it may also be the end of his time on the show.

In speaking about this further to The Hollywood Reporter, here is what the actor had to say about a possible return:

Listen, never say never. I don’t know, is the truth. It feels like it is. I think the boys like to exit characters when they feel as though they’ve exited the world of Industry. You saw that when Gus (David Jonsson) got on a private plane in season two and left with Jay [Duplass]’s character. You saw that when Robert (Harry Lawtey) ended up in California. This is its own version for Rishi, where everything that he has been a part of has caught up to him in this moment. Is there a slither of hope that we could still see Rishi? Of course there is. He’s not dead. But I would think it was it. But again, never say never. One thing that you can’t do is write anything off on this show.

One thing that we are certainly aware of is that in some way, Rishi could still be valuable even behind bars — thanks in part to the dirt that he has. Could he do anything to thwart Henry and Yasmin (pictured above), or send Tender grinding to a halt? Is his credibility destroyed? We at least still appreciate that he is out there … we’re not entirely sure that we can say the same for Jim Dycker.

